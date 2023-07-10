Teachers Recruitment Scam: No SC Relief For TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to summon TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in the teacher recruitment irregularities scam.

The SC bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, said that the High Court was correct in ordering that the ED investigation not be stayed.

SC noted that ED can continue the investigation into the matter and has the independent right to investigate the allegations.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, said that "we have found 350 crores so far in the primary school teacher recruitment scam. When he is summoned, he must cooperate".

ASG further submitted that a large number of genuine teachers were not roped into this scam and that his wife was detailed but not arrested since she was carrying excess gold.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Banerjee, said that ED was conducting a fishing and roving probe without having any material on the allegations against him.

Banerjee has approached the top court challenging the order of the single judge of the Calcutta HC, dismissing his plea to recall the April 13 order of the HC bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Justice Gangopadhyay had given liberty to the CBI and ED to probe Banerjee.

(Report by Sambhav Sharma)