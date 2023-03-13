Teachers' Recruitment Scam: TMC Leader Shantanu Banerjee Sent To ED Custody For 11 Days

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shantanu Banerjee has been sent under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 11 days in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case. The TMC leader will be produced before the court on March 24.

Banerjee was arrested by the investigation agency on March 10 for not corporating during the investigation and also because of discrepancies found in his statements. The TMC leader was arrested after he was questioned by the ED for eight hours.

Notably, Shantanu Banerjee is the fifth TMC leader in Bengal who was arrested in connection teachers' recruitment scam case.

Earlier in January, the investigation agency raided Banerjee’s house in the Balagarh area of Hooghly district. In fact, he has been questioned several times by the agency since then. Following the investigation, the officials alleged that the raid led to the seizure of a list of 300 examinees who appeared for the teacher eligibility test (TET).

TMC leaders arrested by ED

Apart from Shantanu Banerjee, TMC leaders including Partha Chatterjee, Kuntal Ghosh, Manik Bhattacharya and Shahid Imam were arrested by the central probe agency in the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

Former Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 last year in connection to the scam case. Following the leader’s arrest, ED in September said that it has traced cash, jewellery and immovable property worth Rs 103.10 crore linked to the two accused.

Another TMC legislator from Nadia district, Manik Bhattacharya, was arrested by ED on October 11, 2022 in the same case. He is currently under judicial custody and has been named as a key accused in the case.

Kuntal Ghosh, a TMC youth wing leader and a resident of Hooghly district, was arrested by ED on January 21. While former TMC leader Shahid Imam was arrested by CBI on February 17 in his alleged involvement in the case.