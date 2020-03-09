'Teachers Will Work As Ambassadors Of Health For Students': HRD Minister

The Union Human Resource Development, under an initiative is going to issue special health cards to the students of government schools.

The health card will contain all the information of the students including their age and the medical history of the student along with the treatment of the diseases.

READ | Coronavirus: PM Modi to meet Harsh Vardhan after 31 people test positive

As per the official statement from the Ministry, "Health cards will be distributed among the students of all government schools. It will have complete health records of students. This includes immunization records, biennial examinations, health issues since birth, diseases, and issues related to their development along with a list of current disorders among children and their initial diagnostics.”

READ | India's C-17 to fly to Coronavirus-struck Iran to rescue stranded students & pilgrims

Till now the health card has been issued to 12 lakh students across various government schools in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

To discuss the health of the students, Human Resource Department (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met on Monday.

The HRD Minister said, "Teachers are the best guides of children and now they will also work as ambassadors of health for them. They will organize an hour-long session every week for 24 weeks, where important information will be shared with the students through cultural activities. This will be implemented in secondary, higher secondary and intermediate schools. In other districts, this will be implemented from next year.”

READ | Union Health Minister, Delhi CM Kejriwal & L-G Baijal huddle up to counter Coronavirus

Syllabus Incorporates:

Syllabus and training modules for Nodal Teachers have been prepared by the ministry along with the help of the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT). The NCERT has developed a 24-hour curriculum which includes 11 identified subjects like being healthy, emotional strength and mental health, interpersonal relationship values and responsible citizens, gender equality, nutrition, health and cleanliness, promotion of healthy lifestyle, drug prevention, and wound protection, safe use of the Internet, media and social media.

The Minister hopes that this will help the students to perform well on the academic front as well as keep students healthy. With the help of syllabus, it will help develop skills in students.

Representative Image