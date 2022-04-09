Teachings of Guru Ravidas continue to guide society: Haryana Guv

Kurukshetra, Apr 9 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday said teachings and ideals of Guru Ravidas will continue to guide the society for ages to come.

“Today people should take a pledge to end evils like religion and caste based discrimination and untouchability by following the path shown by Guru Ravidas ji,” he said.

Dattatraya was speaking at the national convention and executive committee meeting organised by Sri Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth at Sri Guru Ravidas Temple Kurukshetra.

He also announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance to the Mahapeeth, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh.

Dattatraya also inaugurated the 'Samajik Samrasta Bhawan' of the Mahapeeth.

He said Guru Ravidas was forgiving, prudent and a true teacher of society. He was one of those great souls whose thoughts, behaviour, qualities and teachings would continue to guide the people for ages to come.

“Guru Ravidas ji adopted the path of devotion in his life to rid the society of evils like caste-based discrimination and untouchability. He showed humanity the true way of life by preaching the values of equality, justice and fraternity,” the governor noted.

He added, “What Guru Ravidas preached in public, he himself adopted it in his life." PTI CORR CHS SRY

