"Teachings Of Vivekananda will Be An Active Partner In Transforming Our Country': JNU VC

Ahead of the inauguration of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday remarked that he was 'confident' that the teachings of Swami Vivekananda would be adopted by the students of JNU and thereby help in transforming the nation into an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

"We're very happy that Swami Vivekananda's statue will be inaugurated today by our PM and I'm very confident that teachings of Swami Ji will be followed by JNU and the University will remain an active partner in transforming our country into Atmanirbhar Bharat." Jagadesh Kumar, JNU VC

Issuing a notice on the inauguration earlier, the JNU Vice-Chancellor had said, "Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony, and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilization, culture, and its industrious spirit."

PM to unveil statue Of Swami Vivekananda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU's campus on Thursday. A statement released by JNU read that PM Modi will introduce the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed on the University campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. A program on Swami Vivekananda has been organized ahead of the unveiling of the statue, which will commence from 5:30 pm onwards.

The Prime Minister has often said that the ideals of Swami Vivekananda are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. He has emphasized that serving the masses and empowering the youth strengthens the country physically, mentally, and spiritually as well as enhances its global image.

(With Agency Inputs)