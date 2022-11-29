‘Teary Eyed’ After Watching Kashmir Files, Israel Consul Gen Disowns Remarks On The Movie

Following a huge uproar over the comment of the IFFI jury head and Israeli film-maker Nadav Lapid at the film festival's closing ceremony on November 29, calling 'Kashmir Files' movie 'vulgar and a propaganda' film, a complaint was filed against him by BJP's Advocate Vineet Jindal. The complaint mentions, the statement given by the Israeli filmmaker is totally manipulated and has ill-intentions towards the Hindu community under the garb of targeting the movie, 'Kashmir Files'. It also demands, Goa police under different sections of IPC file an FIR against Lapid and also take strict legal action against him.

Notably one of the Jury members of IFFI, Sudipto Sen disowned the statement and said the remarks were made in a personal capacity and has nothing to do with the jury board. Kobbi Shoshani, Consul Gen of Israel said he and Israel's ambassador to India ‘dont accept’ the statement.

When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see.I think it was shown in Israel too.We're Jews who suffered from horrible things&I think we've to share other's suffering: Kobbi Shoshani, Consul Gen of Israel on IFFI Jury Head's remarks on #KashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/a9axUKGYbQ — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Israel’s consul general disowns IFFI jury head’s statement

IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s statement on the Kashmir Files was his personal opinion said Shoshani, “Concerning Nadav, we don't accept it. I personally don't accept it. Ambassador, who was there with me in Goa last night, doesn't accept it. It's his own pvt opinion. He can say that it's the opinion of the Jury which is alright. But it's nothing to do with Israel,” and added after his speech, he said Lapid, his remark was a big error, “I told him after the speech that he made a big mistake, that it wasn't appropriate. Amb & I rolled out comments & tweets in a way that makes very clear what we think about using words like "propaganda", we don't accept it. He is not representing the State of Israel.”

Further expressing his sentiments towards the movie he said, “When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see. I think it was shown in Israel too. We're Jews who suffered from horrible things&I think we've to share other's suffering.”

#BREAKING | Republic accesses complaint copy filed against IFFI head over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's attempt to 'instigate enmity'. at IFFI event Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/jWnFHdDNOf — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

BJP’s Vineet Jindal files police complaint

The police complaint by BJP's Vineet Jindal filed under sections 121,153,153A &B, 295,298 and 505 of I.P.C says, ‘the statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and with ill intention towards the Hindu Community in grub of targeting movie Kashmir files.’

Jindal further added, “The complainant requests you to lodge FIR against him under the above-said section and take strict legal action against him so he can not dare to make such kind of Hateful and disturbing comments again in future.”

IMAGE: