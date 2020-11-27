Tech Reliance In Delivering Justice Gave Rise To New Kind Of Inequality, Says CJI Bobde

Terming COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest challenge in delivering unhampered justice to common man, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Thursday urged the government to find solutions to a "new kind of inequality" that has emerged from justice becoming "technology-dependent".

The CJI was speaking at an event, organised by the Supreme Court, on the occasion of Constitution Day. The event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

CJI Bobde said that very early on, the Supreme Court became aware that the pandemic could threaten the rule of law and block out access to the judicial system. Therefore, the courts were left with two choices: either to switch to virtual hearing or to shut down courts completely, he added.

The CJI noted that throughout the current pandemic, the courts heard various difficult matters pertaining to the plight of migrant workers, inadequate facilities for treatment of serious patients, dead bodies not receiving proper burial due to fear of infection, inadequate beds in hospitals, and unaffordable treatment costs.

He further said that hearing matters virtually, through video conference has given rise to a new kind of inequality, which is difficult to deal with, because of the current situation. The inequality arose because the access to justice became dependent on technology. One needs to have access to technology, in order to get justice, he added. CJI Bobde appealed to Prasad, who is also the IT Minister, to find a solution to the issue.

'Need to make technology available for all'

Earlier this month, while inaugurating the country's first-ever E-resource centre and virtual court in Nagpur, the Chief Justice had emphasised on the need to make technology available for all, in order to provide access to justice. CJI Bobde commended the efforts by the Chief Justices and Judges of the Supreme Court, the High Courts as well as district courts and technical staff, for ensuring that that the rule of law was maintained throughout the lockdown period.

"While justice continued to be administered uninterrupted, access to justice became technology dependent. Technological dependence created an obvious distinction between those who could afford the technology and those who could not," CJI had said.

"This created an unintended inequality. I am told that some advocates suffered so much that they had to switch to selling vegetables. There were reports that some people wanted to end their practice and some wanted to end their lives," he said, laying emphasis on making this technology available everywhere.

(Image credits: PTI)