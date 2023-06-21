Techie Stabbed For Rejecting Man's 'proposal' In Hyderabad

A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by a man for allegedly rejecting his proposal to enter into a relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Puppalguda area and the accused, who is related to the woman, was taken into custody.

The woman was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The accused, working as a food delivery boy, picked up the woman on a two-wheeler from her hostel on Tuesday night on the pretext of speaking to her and took her near a hotel.

While they were talking, he expressed interest in having a relationship with her but she rejected the proposal. The accused suspected that she was in love with another person and in a fit of rage took out a plant cutter from his bag and stabbed her, police said.

The woman sustained bleeding injuries on her neck, cheek and hands, police said and added she managed to restrain him.

A police team on patrol noticed the woman with bleeding injuries and shifted her to a hospital. Police said a case was registered.