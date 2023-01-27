Technology Fasting, Tech-free Zones In Houses: PM's Suggestions For Children To Not Be Slaves Of Gadgets

"Don't consider your gadget to be smarter than you" is the advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for students to avoid addiction to online games and social media which result in distraction.

"Technology fasting" at regular intervals and a demarcated area as a "technology-free zone" in every household will lead to the enhanced joy of life and help children come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets, the prime minister suggested.

The words of wisdom were shared during his sixth annual interaction called "Pariksha Pe Charcha" with students, teachers and parents on exam stress related issues.

Giving his own example that he is rarely seen with a mobile phone, Modi stressed that one should not avoid technology but restrict oneself to the things of utility as per one's need.

The prime minister said the first decision is to decide whether you are smart or your gadget is smart.

"The problem starts when you start to consider the gadget as smarter than you. One's smartness enables one to utilise the smart gadget smartly and treat them as instruments that help in productivity," he said responding to a question.

Dipesh Ahirwar, Aditabh, Kamakshi and Manan Mittal asked questions about the addiction to online games and social media and resulting distractions.

Quoting a study, the prime minister said the average screen time for an Indian is up to six hours.

"In such a situation gadget enslaves us. God has given us free will and an independent personality and we should always be conscious about becoming slaves to our gadgets," he said.

"I am rarely seen with a mobile phone despite being very active. I keep a definite time for such activities. One should not avoid technology but restrict oneself to the things of utility as per one's need," he added.

The prime minister suggested "technology fasting" at regular intervals. He also suggested a demarcated area as a 'technology-free zone’ in every household.

"This will lead to the enhanced joy of life and you will come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets," he said.

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in "Pariksha Pe Charcha".

The number of registrations is at least 15 lakh more than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held on February 16, 2018.

The prime minister also gave the example of the loss of capability for table recital among students.

"We need to improve our capabilities without losing our basic gifts. One should keep testing and learning in this era of artificial intelligence in order to preserve one's creativity," he said.

