Teen among 18 Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) Eighteen coronavirus patients, including a teenager, have died in Odisha and 534 people tested positive for the pathogen, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate was 1.1 per cent and 147 children were among those newly infected.

The infections are the lowest since 424 cases on January 3. The state had logged 671 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday.

A 14-year-old girl succumbed to the disease in Kandhamal district. Eight patients in Sundargarh and four in Bhubaneswar were among the new fatalities.

The toll mounted to 8,994 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the data stated.

There are 7,099 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,303 in Khurda, which is in the yellow zone. As many as 50,536 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,81,989, including 12,65,843 recoveries as 1,272 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

