Teen Falls To Death From Overcrowded Bus In Karnataka Amid Rush To Avail Free Travel

Why you’re reading this: In a tragic incident that took place in Karnataka's Haveri district, a 14-year-old student died after she fell off a government transport bus. The deceased, identified as Madhu Kumbara, a native of Vasana village was on her way to school when the incident took place.

3 things you need to know

A 14-year-old girl fell to her death from a public transport bus.

She boarded the overcrowded bus and stood on the footboard.

This comes a day after the implementation of the 'Shakti' Scheme in the state.

How did the girl fall from the moving bus?

Madhu Kumbara, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, was coming to Kusanur village from Vasana village to go to school in a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus. In the wake of the wedding season, the public transport bus was packed with passengers, according to reports.

The schoolgirl had to stand at the footboard when she toppled down to death while the bus took a turn at the cross. The incident took place near Kusanur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka.

The parents of the deceased girl lodged a complaint with the Adoor police station as the incident took place within its jurisdiction. A complaint has been registered against the bus driver of NWKRTC.

Shakti Scheme Implementation

Notably, this comes a day after the Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday rolled out one of its promises from the poll’s manifesto by launching the ‘Shakti’ scheme. This offers free bus rides within the state for women and transgender people in state-run companies.

The scheme, which does not apply to air-conditioned and luxury buses, also reserves 50 per cent of seats for men.

Reportedly, college students, daily wage workers, and local business owners were all seen waiting for buses at bus stops across the state to avail of free bus service on Monday. In some places, women were seen getting into arguments with bus conductors to avail themselves of newly implemented free travel.