Teen Girl Found Hanging At Home In UP

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her home in Baraur area of Kanpur Dehat district after she was raped and harassed by a youth living in her neighbourhood, police said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old accused has been arrested, they said.

The victim, a Class 10 student, has left behind a suicide note written in English in which she stated that she is committing suicide on her own will and no one will be responsible for her act, the SP added.

The girl's parents lodged a complaint, on the basis of which a case of rape and sexual harassment has been registered against the youth, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.

Police immediately took cognisance of the case and lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused will be produced before a court on Monday morning, the SP added.

The autopsy findings confirmed hanging, Choudhary said, adding that it has not yet been ascertained whether the girl was raped.

