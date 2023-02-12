19-year-old Girl Stabbed To Death By Mother's Ex-boyfriend In Silvassa

A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her mother's former live-in partner in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a police official said on Sunday.

He identified the deceased as Ankita Rajput, adding the accused had been arrested.

"Ankita's mother was in a relationship with the accused and the three were living in the same house. However, the mother and daughter returned to Silvassa due to the accused's abusive behaviour," the official said.

"The accused came looking for the woman on Saturday morning but she refused to open the door. Later he found the room locked from outside. When Ankita reached there from her tuition, he asked her for the door key, which she refused. Enraged, he stabbed her to death and fled," the official said.

The accused, a native of Assam and employed as a private security guard here, was held from Sayli area of Silvassa.

