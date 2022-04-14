Teenage boy, girl commit suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar, Apr 14 (PTI) A boy and a girl committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Rajasthan's Sikar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rashidpura Khori village falling under the Sadar police station area.

In preliminary investigation, the case seems to be of love affair, Sadar SHO Sunita Boyal said.

After a post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to relatives, she said. PTI COR AG RDK