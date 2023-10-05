Teenage Girl Accuses Stepfather Of Repeatedly Raping Her

Police have registered a case against a 35-year-old man from Vashi in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping his teenage stepdaughter over a period two years, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, aged 15 years, approached the police and lodged the complaint at the APMC police station in Vashi on Wednesday, he said.

"In her complaint, she said that between October 2021 and October 2023, her stepfather repeatedly raped her, forcing her to engage in unnatural sex. She alleged that he used to beat and kick her and also give her death threats," the police official said.

Fed up with the harassment, the girl mustered courage and approached the police, he said.

Based on her complaint, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (2) (N) (repeatedly raping the same woman), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation). He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.