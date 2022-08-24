Teenage Girl Murdered In Delhi's Tikri Border Area, Accused Arrested On Spot

A 17-year-old girl was killed allegedly by a youth who worked with her mother in outer Delhi's Tikri border area on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Harish (18), was overpowered by the public at the spot and handed over to the police, they said.

Harish worked with the victim's mother at a factory in Bahadurgarh. He also lived with her family, the police said.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, "On Wednesday, a PCR call was received at Mundka police station at 1:11 pm that a man had slit the throat of a girl with a knife at Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border area. The accused was overpowered by the public at the spot." After reaching the spot, police found the girl injured and rushed her to CNC hospital, Tikri border, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The mobile crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected and photographed the spot, he added.

"A murder case has been registered at Mundka police station in this regard and further inquiry is going on, the DCP said.

The girl's body has been preserved at SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri for a post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to her family, the police said.

