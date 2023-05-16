Teenager Apprehended For Killing Minor Boy For Ransom In Haryana

A teenager has been apprehended for allegedly killing an 8-year-old boy for ransom in Haryana's Sonipat on Tuesday, police said.

"The victim lived in a housing society in Sonipat," Rishi Kant, SHO, Bahalgarh police station said. The child went missing from the residential society where he was last seen playing.

According to police, the 15-year-old suspect demanded a ransom of Rs 6 lakh from the child's parents and left a handwritten note in this regard in their flat.

The suspect lived in the building next to the victim's society.

Kant said the child's body was found in the basement of the housing society where he lived on Tuesday.

"The juvenile suspect told police that he murdered the child and dumped his body in a drum in the housing society's basement," he said, adding that the juvenile has no previous criminal record. Further investigation is under progress, the officer added.