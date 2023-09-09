Teen's Hoax Bomb Threat Sends Police Into Action In Old Delhi

A 14-year-old boy allegedly made a hoax call about placing a bomb at Jama Masjid, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 7.50 am, a PCR was received at Jama Masjid police station regarding a bomb at the mosque, a senior police officer said.

Police team, along with bomb squad, rushed to the spot and carried out searches, they said.

Later, the phone was found with a 15-year-old boy studying in a local madrasa. Further inquiry revealed the involvement of another boy, also studying in the madrasa. They made the call to take leave from the madrasa, the officer said.

Other agencies like Special Cell, IB also made enquiry into the matter, but nothing important emerged, police added.

Earlier, police said that the call was about the presence of a man carrying guns near Jama Masjid, but later updated that it was about a bomb.

On Friday, a 21-year-old man was arrested from north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area for a hoax alert on social media on the G20 Summit.

The accused claimed on social media that an auto-rickshaw carrying guns and explosives was on its way towards the Pragati Maidan area where the G20 Summit is being held.

The national capital is under heavy security for the two-day G20 Summit that began on Saturday.