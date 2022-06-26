Teesta Setalvad Case: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Forms 4-member SIT To Continue Investigation

The Ahmedabad crime branch has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and influencing criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat DGP Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.

On Sunday, the Gujarat crime branch arrested Setalvad, a day after she was detained in Mumbai and shifted to Gujarat. Sreekumar was arrested on Saturday and the process of getting a transfer warrant for former IPS officer Bhatt's custody is underway.

DCP (crime) Chaitanya Mandlik said that the crime branch will collect documents submitted by the trio to the Commission of Inquiry, the SIT and courts regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots as a part of the investigation.

"The investigation is underway in this case and we are procuring documents that were submitted by the accused persons before the Commission of Inquiry, SIT (formed by the Supreme Court to investigate 2002 riots cases), and different courts...Affidavits and other documents are the main basis for the FIR, and we are trying to collect other documents as well," he told reporters.

The First Information Report (FIR) against Setalvad, Bhatt and Sreekumar was lodged after the Supreme Court rejected a petition challenging the clean chit given to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 communal riots.

Setalvad, the secretary of NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, has been accused of conspiring to fabricate facts and documents, fabricating evidence to frame people, and tutor witnesses, based on the submission made before Supreme Court appointed-SIT to probe the 2002 Gujarat riots.

While former DGP Sreekumar was arrested, Bhatt is presently lodged in prison after being convicted of life imprisonment in a custodial death case. In another case, he has been charged with planting contraband to frame a lawyer.