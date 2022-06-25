Teesta Setalvad Detained By Gujarat ATS; FIR Alleges False Statements In 2002 Riots Probe

In a key development, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrived at Teesta Setalvad's residence in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood from where she was detained on Saturday. Republic learnt that the Secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), an organisation formed to advocate for the victims of the 2002 Gujarat riots, is presently at the Santacruz Police station and is to be taken to Ahmedabad.

The detention is in connection with a fresh First Information Report (FIR) filed with respect to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. In the FIR which has been accessed by Republic, the activist has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture) 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 ( Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), read with 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy).

FIR copy accessed by Republic

In the FIR, it is stated that there is material in the final report submitted by the SIT which indicates that Teesta Setalvad had conjured/ concocted/forged/fabricated facts and documents and/or evidence. "It is not only a case of fabrication of documents but also of influencing tutoring the witnessed and making them depose on pre-type affidavit," the FIR copy read. It added, "During the course of the investigation, it has come out that Teesta Setalwad had tutored Zakia Jaffery (Zakia Jafri, whose husband MP Ehsan Jafri was killed in the riots) about the statements she made during the investigation on Gulberg society massacre."

Zakia also accepted that RB Shreekumar and Teesta were working together and "Helped" her. "At least 19 witnesses in the Gulberg massacre were tutored by Teesta and were given pre written statements by her. "It has been clearly noted that nineteen witnesses insisted to take on record their prepared signed statement(s), which according to them, were prepared by Teesta Setalvard and advocate- Mr MM Tirmizi and did not show any willingness to give their own statement," the FIR copy further reward.

Also mentioned in the FIR were Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar who at the time were public servants. The FIR copy added, "Sanjiv Bhatt, RB Sreekumar, Teesta Stealvad and others had conspired and had prepared false records and had dishonestly used those records as genuine ones with the intention of causing damage and injury to several persons."

#LIVE | Republic accesses Teesta Setalvad FIR upon her detention by Gujarat ATS, which alleges she made false statements during course of SIT into 2002 Gujarat riots; Tune in here - https://t.co/VRxaoxauO2… pic.twitter.com/wROWdTQKkV — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court while upholding the SIT clean chit given to PM Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that activist Teesta Setalvad exploited the emotions of the petitioner, Zakia Jafri for "ulterior motives". "Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," said a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Two standing cases against Teesta Setalvad

Teesta already has two cases against her. One case pertains to a fraud allegedly committed by her with husband Javed Anand of collecting funds to the tune of Rs.6 crore to Rs 7 crore in the “name of riot victims by launching a massive fund collection drive from 2007-2014 through advertisements in a magazine” owned by them and also through the “conduct of musical and artistic events”.

Another case pertains to the violation of foreign exchange laws and misuse of the funds donated to her NGO by the US-based Ford Foundation in 2009.