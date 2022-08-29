'Teesta Setalvad Hatched Conspiracy On Neta's Behest, Received Money,' Gujarat Tells SC

'FIR against Teesta Setalvad has not been registered solely on the Supreme Court judgment but backed by evidence,' submitted the State of Gujarat on Monday. In an affidavit filed before the apex court, the state submitted that though the investigation against Setalvad and other accused for alleged falsifying of evidence commenced after the judgment of one of the court's benches, it is being done on 'independent grounds'.

The affidavit read, "Having found by the SIT, by the Sessions Court, by the Hon'ble High Court and merely confirmed by this Hon'ble Court that the allegations were unfounded and were fabricated/concocted, the present FIR investigates as to why, how, and with what motive such falsification of evidence and other offences were committed."

'Conspiracy hatched at behest of a senior political leader': Gujarat

While submitting that the investigation so far has brought irrefutable material on record to substantiate the contents of the FIR, the state of Gujarat added, "The statements of the witness established that the conspiracy was enacted by the present petitioner (Setalvad) along with other accused persons at the behest of a senior leader of a political party. The petitioner had held meetings with the set political leader and had received large amounts of money. It has come on record by way of statements of a witness that such money was not part of any relief related to Corpus."

The affidavit came in reply to a notice sent by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit which is presently hearing the bail plea of Setlvad, who was arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame people in position, including then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Godhra riots case.

Teesta Setalvad's arrest

Teesta Setalvad's arrest followed a three-judge bench of the Court making critical comments against her and dismissing the plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed during the riots. Zakri had challenged the Gujarat High Court's order of 2017 upholding the magistrate's decision to accept the closure report filed by the SIT. The bench had dismissed the plea saying that there was coalesced effort by Setalvad and other accused to create a sensation by making 'revelations that were false to their own knowledge'.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Setalvad and others, and she was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad from her Mumbai residence. Since her arrest, Setalvad has approached the Ahmedabad Session Court, the Gujarat High Court, and the apex court for relief.