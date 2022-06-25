'Teesta Setalvad, Others Deliberately Created False Narrative In 2002 Guj Riots Case': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that activist Teesta Setalvad and a few other people deliberately created a false narrative in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. BJP leader Sambit Patra stated that Supreme Court has clearly stated that they will have to face the law.

"Some people like Teesta Setalvad who are detained today, these people have deliberately created a false story, this has been strongly remarked by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has taken the name of Teesta Setalvad in its judgment," Patra said.

He added, "The Supreme Court has said in clear words that all such people involved in abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceed in accordance with the law. They have to face the law."

Teesta Setalvad detained by Gujarat ATS

Activist Teesta Setalvad was detained by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday from Mumbai in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against her at the Ahmedabad city crime branch.

The activist has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 194, 211, 218, 468, and 471, read with 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy).

The FIR mentions that the final report submitted by the SIT has material, which indicates that Setalvad had conjured/ concocted/forged/fabricated facts and documents and/or evidence.

Zakia, whose husband was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, has accepted that RB Shreekumar and Teesta were working together and "helped" her.

Moreover, the FIR claimed that Sajiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar, who were public servants at that time, along with Teesta had conspired and had prepared false records and dishonestly used those records as a genuine ones.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition filed by former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri's Zakia challenging the clean chit given by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. Ehsan was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots. The apex court noted that Teesta Setalvad exploited the emotions of Zakia for "ulterior motives".