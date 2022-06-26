In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, former aide of Teesta Satalvad, Rais Khan Pathan, spoke about the allegations surrounding scripted affidavits in connection with 2002 Gujarat riots. Stating that her agenda was to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat), he also alleged that the activist was in touch with Congress leaders.

"They (witness) didn't know what was written in the affidavit. So how could they tell what was written in the affidavit? They told the truth before SIT. She told victims to lie to pressurise the government. She tried to explain the same thing to Madina but later she told the truth. Teesta was very angry with her," Pathan said.

'Was in touch with Congress leaders': Former Teesta aide

When asked on whose direction Teesta was doing this, her former aide alleged, "Teesta was in contact with late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. She used to discuss things with Patel. She was also in touch with other Congress leaders."

He said that he had brought a party (client) that was ready to buy Gulberg society where the massacre took place but Teesta was unhappy with it. Pathan also informed that the activist's agenda was to target Modi.

"Victims were also ready. If the society was sold, the victims could have got money and brought homes. The victims were staying at rented places or at their relatives' places. When Setalvad came to know about it, she got angry and our relationship soured. She said that society will keep the matter heated. We will make it a museum. The museum was not made as victims were sad," he said.

The Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday arrested Teesta Setalvad, a day after she was detained by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a fresh case of forgery criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her.

The action against Setalvad had come a day after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.