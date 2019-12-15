Tej Pratap's Wife Aishwarya Accuses Rabri Devi Of 'beating, Throwing Her Out Of The House'

In the latest from the Lalu residence, even as a divorce case is underway, Tej Pratap Yadav's wife Aishwarya Rai was thrown out of the house by former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi. RJD patron Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap and his wife Aishwarya Rai are engaged in a legal battle soon after their marriage in 2018. A family spectacle unfolded outside the Patna residence, wherein Aishwarya Rai alleged her mother-in-law, Rabri Devi of physical harassment by claiming that she was beaten. Moreover, accused Rabri Devi of throwing her out of the house with the help of security guards. She also blamed Rabri Devi of demanding money.

As per reports, Aishwarya Rai's family and Police rushed outside Rabri Devi's residence. Furthermore, an FIR, based on Aishwarya's complaint has been lodged by the Patna Police. Reportedly, Aishwarya blamed her mother-in-law for grabbing her by the hair and pushing her out of the house.

A teary-eyed Aishwarya narrated her ordeal to Republic Media Network saying, "Today she has pulled my hair, hit me. She has also snatched my phone which had the evidence, after that the female security dragged me and threw me out of the house. Rabri Devi herself has hit her. She said your father doesn't give any money, go to your father. My money will be kept for my son." "I don't know why do they ask for money. She has thrown me out of the house. I want my phone which has evidence. Maybe she had deleted it, even the Court wants evidence. They don't understand law," Tej Pratap Yadav's wife added.

Aishwarya-Tej drama

Earlier in September, Aishwarya Rai was once spotted outside Rabri Devi's official residence. Even as she did not speak to media, cameras captured her crying, after which she sat in her father's car and left the venue. Though Aishwarya last month responded to the divorce plea seeking protection from the family court under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005, her being at the residence has piqued speculations of feud in the Yadav family.

In August, Aishwarya Rai had accused Tej Pratap Yadav of being a drug addict. In her application(reply), Aishwarya Rai had alleged that within a few days of their marriage, she had discovered that Tej Pratap was addicted to Marijuana (illicit Cannabis). She had added that he consumed drugs on a regular basis. She also alleged that under the influence of the drug, the RJD leader would often dress inappropriately. Tej Pratap debuting new 'avatars' has become almost a weekly occurrence of late.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad, filed a divorce petition in Patna's family court, earlier in November 2018 on the grounds of cruelty only months after getting married to Aishwarya. The high-profile wedding which took place on May 12, 2018, was attended by an array of prominent political leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan among others. In order to attend the wedding of his son, RJD chief Lalu Yadav was also out on parole from jail. Amid the divorce speculation during the time, Tej's advocate, Yashwant Kumar Sharma, had clarified that the RJD leader and his wife Aishwarya Rai could not get along with each other and, therefore they decided to part ways.

