Tejas Express Flagged Off, To Be Operational On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Route From January 19

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bound Tejas Express has been flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday, January 17. The flagging off ceremony was held at Ahmedabad Railway station.

The Tejas Express will begin its commercial run from Sunday, January 19. Further, the first Lucknow-Delhi bound Tejas Express was launched last year.

Gujarat: The inaugural run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express has been flagged off in Ahmedabad. The commercial run of the Tejas Express will begin on January 19. pic.twitter.com/H8qckOLm6D — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Piyush Goyal releases glimpses of Tejas Express

Earlier on Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had released a few inside pictures of the second Tejas Express. Taking to Twitter, he had stated that the new Tejas Express is a "symbol of the Indian culture blended with modernization."

First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated tomorrow.



With state-of-the-art facilities along with the crew’s traditional attire, the new Tejas Express is a symbol of Indian culture blended with modernisation for enhanced passenger comfort. pic.twitter.com/HEvoCkBYKX — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 16, 2020

About the Tejas Express

According to the railway authorities, the tickets for the new Tejas Express can only be booked online on the IRCTC website, as there will be no booking available at railway reservation counters. Further, the train will ply on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities.

The fully air-conditioned express has two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and eight chair cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total passenger capacity of the train is 736. It has been further reported that only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quotas are applicable on this train.

Further, all the passengers travelling in the train will be provided with a Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs free of cost by the IRCTC. The insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers. Along with it, the IRCTC will also pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train is delayed over one hour, and Rs 250 in case it is delayed over two hours.

