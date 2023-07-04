Tejas Mk1A Fighters Set For Crucial Weapons System Trials To Expand Combat Capabilities

India's state-of-the-art indigenous fighter aircraft, the LCA Tejas Mk1A is set to undergo crucial weapons system trials later this year. The trials will focus on evaluating the performance of advanced air-to-air missiles, including the Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) and Astra Mk1 Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM). These tests are aimed at enhancing the Tejas Mk1A's operational capabilities and expanding its weapon inventory.

Equipped with upgraded radar and subsystems, the Tejas Mk1A has already demonstrated its prowess with a formidable arsenal of air-to-air missiles, such as the R-73, Python-5, and I-Derby. However, the addition of the Astra Mk1 BVRAAM holds significant importance, as it is a domestically developed missile that offers superior performance and reduces dependency on foreign suppliers. As per a senior officer from the Indian Air Force, focus is on enhancing Tejas Mk1A's close-quarters combat capabilities, Republic learned.

IAF looking to integrate Astra Mk1 missiles

The upcoming weapons system trials will evaluate the integration of the ASRAAM and Astra Mk1 missiles. The ASRAAM, developed by the United Kingdom, will enhance the Tejas Mk1A's close-quarters combat capabilities, improving its effectiveness in engaging hostile aircraft at short ranges. Meanwhile, the Astra Mk1, a domestically developed BVRAAM, will provide the aircraft with a potent long-range air-to-air engagement capability. Looking ahead, India has ambitious plans to equip the Tejas Mk1A with the Astra Mk2 BVRAAM and the Meteor BVRAAM in the near future. The Astra Mk2, an improved version of the Astra Mk1, will further augment the aircraft's air-to-air combat capabilities with enhanced range and maneuverability.

Image: Twitter/@DefencePROPalam

Additionally, the inclusion of the Meteor BVRAAM, known for its advanced technology and unmatched range, will significantly boost the Tejas Mk1A's long-range engagement capabilities, solidifying its air superiority. The weapons system trials mark an important milestone in the development of the LCA Tejas Mk1A, showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance in defense production and technological advancements. The successful integration of these advanced missiles will bolster the Indian Air Force's capabilities and strengthen the nation's defense capabilities in the evolving strategic landscape.