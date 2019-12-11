RJD Divided On CAB: Tejashwi Against While Raghuvansh Singh Bats For Nitish Kumar

After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to support the Citizens (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took on Nitish Kumar and staged a protest along with RJD workers against the NDA government and the Bihar CM, in particular, in Patna on Wednesday. Tejashwi Yadav said that the support for the bill has exposed Nitish Kumar's so-called belief in secularism and he also demanded that Prashant Kishor and Pawan Verma should resign from JDU if they really believe in secularism.

'Nitish Ji has shown his true colours'

Tejashwi went on to say, "Nitish Ji is exposed. He has shown his true colours. He used to say that he believes in the ideology of JP and Lohia. Is this the ideology of Gandhi that citizenship should be granted on the basis of religion? If Prashant Kishor is seriously opposing CAB then he and Pawan Verma should resign from JDU. The country is being divided. Nitish Kumar has cheated the minorities, and the people will not forgive him, because he has compromised the ethos of the Constitution, hand in glove with the BJP."

On one hand, Tejashwi was protesting against Nitish Kumar and in the same event in Patna, RJD Vice President Raghuvansh Prasad Singh still wants Nitish Kumar back in the Mahagathbandhan fold, despite Nitish's support for the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Raghuvansh Singh went on to say that since the door was shut for Nitish Kumar by Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, he has supported BJP. I still feel non-BJP parties should come together to defeat BJP and if Nitish Kumar comes back to us we will benefit. I am of this opinion. Tejashwi may have his political views. I have not yet spoken to Lalu Ji on this, but I will go to Ranchi and seek his opinion on this. When asked on Raghuvansh Singh's statement, Tejashwi said, "I have no comments to make on Raghuvansh Singh statement. Today I am here to protect the Constitution and am protesting against CAB."

Tejashwi attacked Nitish, holding that by supporting this bill, he has cheated the minorities who voted for his party in the 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections. JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, "Nitish Kumar believes in the ethos of secularism, the kind of welfare schemes NDA govt has initiated for minorities in Bihar, in the last 15 years RJD has not done." Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Tejashwi Yadav tried to seize the opportunity, to send a message to the minorities that Lalu-led RJD is the protector of secularism in Bihar.

By supporting, the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Nitish Kumar has tried to protect his core support base of EBC, Kurmi-Koeri, Dhanuk, Gangota drifting away from him, in the run-up to the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha elections. Nitish Kumar, now, fully understands the fact that minorities will not vote for JDU till he is in alliance with the BJP, so he could not take the risk of not supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Nitish Kumar's decision to support the Citizenship Amendment Bill has ensured that the JDU-BJP alliance is here to continue, till 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections.

