Tejashwi Condemns RJD MLA For His Comments Attacking Bihar CM, Calls It 'unacceptable'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav condemned the derogatory comments by RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sudhakar Singh, on Monday, compared the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Shikhandi, a eunuch character of Mahabharata, and claimed that Bihar Chief Minister doesn't have a stand of his own. The RJD MLA said, "Nitish has done nothing great for the state" and added that he should immediately resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar and give his position to his deputy.

"He (Kumar) will not be remembered at all. He is like Shikhandi, who has no standing of his own," the RJD MLA earlier said.

Matter brought to the notice of RJD President Lalu Prasad

Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, also added that the matter has been brought to the notice of RJD president Lalu Prasad.

"Making such comments against the person who is leading the alliance government in Bihar is simply supporting the BJP and its policies. Whatever he has said about the CM is highly objectionable," Yadav told reporters.

On being asked if any action is going to be initiated against Sudhakar Singh by the party, he said, "The matter is serious. That is why it has been brought to the notice of the party supremo. Party leaders are advised to desist from making such statements."

Singh had resigned as the state agriculture minister in October after he rubbed Kumar the wrong way with his repeated outbursts against corruption in the department.

In October last year, Singh quit as Bihar's agriculture minister after his continuous derogatory attacks on Bihar's Chief Minister over corruption in the department. The RJD MLA has already received a lot of flak over his comments from the leaders of RJD and JD(U).