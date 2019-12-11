Tejashwi-Tej Pratap Show Camaraderie During RJD Protest Against CAB; Make Big Vow

Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav have been showing excellent bonhomie with each other on the political platform of late. On Wednesday, RJD staged a dharna where both the brothers were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill near Gandhi Maidan, Patna. Tej Pratap who joined the dharna a little late was seated beside his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap was severe on Nitish Kumar for his 'opportunistic habit' and even took a vow to uproot Nitish Kumar's government and make his brother the CM of Bihar.

Tej Pratap said, "We are opposing the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill. Nitish Kumar has been murdering democracy by using the name of Gandhi. Nitish ji first joins hands with people, then he deserts them. Earlier, he used to swear that he will never join hands with BJP. Nitish ji is a turncoat, who does a flip-flop always. We will keep opposing this bill."

'His blessings are only with me'

On Tejashwi, Tej Pratap said," Tejashwi is my Arjun. I have already put the crown on his head. I will ensure that he sits on the CM's chair. He has my blessings. In the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, I and Tejaswi will campaign together." On his elder brother Tej Pratap's blessings, Tejashwi said, "Daily how can he give ashirwad? His blessings are with me. It's not a show-off, his blessings are always with me."

Conflict in Lalu Prasad Yadav's family

Earlier Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were at loggerheads with each other over a fight for supremacy in the decision-making body of RJD. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tej Pratap had alleged that his supporters were not given tickets from 4 constituencies and even Tejashwi did not answer his call. Through a series of tweets, Tej Pratap raised a voice of revolt against the family including Lalu, Rabri, and Tejashwi. In the recent past, both the brothers have shared the political platform after their relationship improved. Tej Pratap is locked in a divorce battle with his wife Aishwarya Rai in the Patna civil court for which the judgment is awaited.

