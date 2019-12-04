Tejashwi Yadav Attacks CM Nitish Kumar Over Alleged Rape & Murder Of Two Women In Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has raised question over whether Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is losing his grip, after the alleged rape and murder of two young women in Buxar and Samastipur district. In a shocking incident in the Kukdha village of Buxar district, police recovered the charred remains of a 17-year-old girl, who was shot dead and burnt after allegedly being raped. The identity of the victim is yet to be established, as no case of a missing person or any abduction has been filed in the police station. A forensic team has collected the samples for further investigation. So far no arrests have been made in both the cases.

Samastipur case

In another incident in Samastipur district, people were shocked to see the charred body of a woman aged between 30-35 years, on Wednesday. The body of the woman was recovered from a tobacco field in Raipur panchayat. The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav accused Nitish Kumar for having failed on the governance front.

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar's govt in Bihar

Tejashwi said that "Two women were first gangraped and then shot dead. The culprits responsible for the gangrape of 34 girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home are still free. Daughters and sisters in Bihar are not safe. There is no fear of law. The law and order in the state is dead. Bihar has truly become a lawless state. CM Nitish Kumar has not given a single statement on the continuous uncontrollable crime, brutal gang rapes, murder of girls and killings of many businessmen in broad daylight. Why CM must not be questioned on this anarchy?"

Police investigation underway

Meanwhile, police are investigating both the cases and trying to identify the family members of the deceased. Post-mortem report of both the cases are awaited, for further investigation. Buxar MP and Union minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey has said that "Culprits will be punished; I have spoken to the SP to take proper action and do a proper investigation. It's a shameful act".

Two more murder incidents

Members of civil society, as well as the RJD leaders, expressed their angst by protesting in Buxar. During this week, two more incidents of murder were reported in Bihar. One, in Rampurva village in West Champaran district, where the police recovered the body of a woman with her throat slit - the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Second, in the Lakhisarai district, where the police recovered the body of a woman from her house, and the killers used a sharp-edged weapon to damage her stomach. This comes at a time when the horrific gangrape-murder in Hyderabad has shocked the country. Now, with the rise in crime against women and the spate of murders in Bihar, questions are also being asked of the Nitish Kumar administration.

