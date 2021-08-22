Tejashwi Yadav Confirms Bihar Delegation To Meet PM Modi On Aug 23 Over Caste-based Census

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday confirmed meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 23, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other members of the Bihar delegation to discuss the conduct of the caste-based census.

Tejashwi Yadav confirms meeting PM Modi on Aug 23 to demand caste-based census

The RJD top leader took to Twitter to announce the same, he informed that the all-party Top delegation from Bihar will meet PM Modi in Delhi tomorrow at 11 am to demand that the upcoming 2021 census should also enrol caste enumeration. In the tweet, he also shared a video of himself, where he could be seen advocating the need for a caste-based statement. He said the caste enumeration was last done in the 1930s and now it is important to conduct the same again to understand the social demography better.

Yadav advised that the caste enumeration will allow policymakers to comprehend which sect of the society needs more attention, as it will enumerate the status of growth of different backward castes. He further added that the caste-based census was conducted in India till 1930, within a span of every 10 years, but for a variety of reasons it has been stopped, but it's the need of the hour now to resume it again.

If you ask people, they will all extend their support to the caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

Earlier on Saturday, the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar asserted that he, along with his delegation of Members of Legislative Assembly of the state, will put forth all the points for the caste-based census. The Bihar CM has been backing a caste-based census, contradicting the Centre. Previously, he had written a letter to PM Modi, reminding that the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 and February 2020 backing the same, and had affirmed that caste-based census will help people gain benefits from schemes. He, however, did not receive a reply from the PM.

Talking to the media, Nitish Kumar once again reiterated that a caste-based census is going to bring about a gamut of benefits for the people of the country. "If you ask people across the country, they will all vouch for a caste-based census,” said the Janata Dal (United) supremo, outlining that he aims to get it implemented in the entire country, and not just in the state of Bihar. The CM only recently got an appointment for a meeting with PM Modi.



Image: PTI/ ANI