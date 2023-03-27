Tejashwi Yadav Embraces Fatherhood, Lalu Yadav's Family Welcomes Baby Girl

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar deputy chief minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav's youngest son, welcomed a baby girl to the politically influential family along with his wife Rajshree Yadav on Monday. The RJD leader took to Twitter and shared a picture of the newborn, sleeping in her father's arms. He also wrote, "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter."

At first, Rohini Acharya, sister of Tejashwi Yadav and daughter of former CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, shared the picture of her brother holding his first child. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Let there be a smile on the face of my brother and sister-in-law. May happiness always reside in my home."

भाई-भाभी के चेहरे पर खिली मुस्कान रहे

मेरे घर में खुशियों का सदा यूँही वास रहे🙏



मन सुख के सागर में गोते भरे

पापा बनने की खुशी में

भाई तेजस्वी के चेहरे

पे ऐसी खुशियां झलके.. pic.twitter.com/s11XwLLWo4 — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) March 27, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Yadav

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the RJD leader for his first child. He said, "Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on the holy days of Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

The 33-year-old MLA from Raghopur assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, married his long-time friend Rajshree Yadav in December 2021. Tejashwi's wife, formerly Rachel Godinho, hails from Haryana's Rewari district and has been brought up in the national capital. Both of them once studied together at DPS school in RK Puram, Delhi. Earlier, while speaking about his wife, Tejashwi said, "I told my father 'I'm dating this girl and would love to marry her. But she's a Christian'. My dad was like, 'It's ok. No problem'."