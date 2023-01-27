Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav faced fierce opposition in his constituency Raghopur after residents in large numbers protested against the poor infrastructure and roads. Republic TV on Friday accessed CCTV footage of the protest. In the video, several angry villagers were seen blocking the Deputy Chief Minister's convoy. The villagers demanded that the Minister announce the construction of a new road.

Speaking to reporters, one of the villagers said, "We need proper infrastructure in Raghopur. Due to excessive rainfall, water accumulates on roads and students are not able to go to their schools." Residents of Raghopur were seen laying down on road blocking Yadav's convoy.

BJP hits out at Bihar DyCM

The protestors also alleged that people from a particular caste are not allowing the road to be built in the Mahadalit Tola region of the Sheikhpura district of Bihar.

It is worth noting that Tejashwi Yadav was visiting Raghopur to launch development schemes worth Rs 60 crores, however, in Malikpur village, the people of the Mahadalit community blocked Tejashwi's way.

Reacting to the development, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "These protests are happening because Tejashwi Yadav had promised that once he comes into power, he will give 10 lakhs jobs. He promised a lot and now he is not able to fulfill any of those promises. People are looking forward to development in Bihar as Tejashwi has got health ministry, roads and rural development. No development has taken place in his constituency."