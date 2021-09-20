Tejashwi Yadav holds 'courtesy meeting' with Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday called on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the latter's residence.

It was a courtesy meeting, according to a statement issued by the chief minister's office.

The RJD is a constituent of the ruling coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state. The Congress is the other member of the alliance.

"Held courtesy meeting with honourable Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi today. Labour Minister from RJD quota in Jharkhand government Satyanand Bhokta was also present," Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, tweeted.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur also met Yadav and they discussed issues related to public interest and strengthening the alliance, the RJD said.

The opposition leader of the Bihar assembly has held several meetings to strengthen the party organisation in Jharkhand during his two-day visit. PTI IKD NN NN

