Tejashwi Yadav Miffs Uncle Sadhu Yadav By Marrying A Christian; 'No Mama, No Bhatija Here'

Days after Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, tied the knot with his childhood friend, Rachel Godinho - who hails from the Christian community - Tejashwi's uncle, Sadhu Yadav expressed his displeasure at the marriage. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sadhu Yadav said that there was "no mama or bhatija" here and added that Tejaswi has "humiliated the entire Yadav community."

"Tejashwi has humiliated the Yadav community. All the sisters of Tejashwi are married in the Yadav community but he married a Christian woman and our community does not accept this,” Sadhu Yadav said.

Expressing his anger, Tejashwi's uncle added that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader should go to "Kerala and seek the vote of the Christian community."

“Tejashwi wants the vote of Yadavs in the election but has married a Christian. He should now go to Chandigarh and Kerala and seek the vote of the Christian community. There is nothing left for him in Bihar. If Tejashwi Yadav does not give importance to caste, then why is he demanding a caste-based census in Bihar?” Sadhu Yadav said.

Tejashwi tied the knot with his childhood friend, Rachel, in a low-key ceremony in New Delhi. In pictures of the intimate ceremony that took place at Delhi's Sainik Farms, Sherwani-clad Tejashwi can be seen posing against a shimmery background alongside Rachel, who is wearing a bright red lehenga.

Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap says 'Kans mama' openly insulted family

Following Sadhu Yadav's comments, Tejahswi's brother Tej Pratap tweeted pictures showing Chatra Janshakti Parishad burning Sadhu Yadav's effigy. "Our mother and sisters have been insulted by 'Kans' openly," Tej Pratap captioned the post and challenged Sadhu to a duel.

हत्यारे साधु यादव का पुतला दहन छात्र जनशक्ति परिषद द्वारा किया गया।



हमारी माँ-बहनों की इज़्ज़त को सरेआम बेइज़्ज़त करने वाले उस “कंस” को मेरा खुला निमंत्रण है कि अगर अपनी माँ का दुध पिया है तो मैदान में आके करले दो-दो हाथ।



या अगर औकात है तो सामने में सीधा खड़ा होकर हीं दिखा दें! pic.twitter.com/5tzlbxd9uW — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 11, 2021

In another tweet in Bhojpuri, Tej Pratap warned Sadhu Yadav, "Let me come to Bihar and teach you a lesson. You are old, so stay within your limits. No need of exceeding limits."

Rohini Acharya, resharing her brother Tej Pratap's tweet wrote, "He (Sadhu Yadav) has proved that 'Kans' is present even in this world. If you want the relations to last, be like Krishna, not Kans."

Meanwhile, Sadhu Yadav said, "Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi should control themselves, and their kids, otherwise I will not leave the family. I will ruin it," and warned, "I have a lot of secrets of the Yadav family with me."