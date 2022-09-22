Tejashwi Yadav Questions Amit Shah's Two-day Bihar Visit, Asks 'If Centre Will Give...'

As Amit Shah is all set to reach Bihar on September 23, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has questioned the Union Home Minister over his motive behind the two-day visit to the state. He asked whether the Central government will provide special status to Bihar or not. Targeting Union Home Minister, the RJD leader said: "When he (Amit Shah) comes here he'll say that there's jungle raj in Bihar, will speak against Muslims and incite Hindus, that's all they do".

"We want to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah - will Centre give special status to Bihar? What's the motive of his visit here? When he comes here he'll say that there's jungle raj in Bihar, will speak against Muslims and incite Hindus, that's all they do," ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav's comments came in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar on September 23 and 24. While the ruling JD(U) and RJD are claiming that Shah's visit to the state will fan communal tensions, the BJP is claiming that the ex-party president's visit will strengthen the party in the state.

Meanwhile, Shah's visit to the state is coming at a crucial time as this is his first visit to the state after JD(U) parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a government under the umbrella of the "Mahagathbandhan alliance". Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo ditched BJP in August, giving a major blow to the saffron party.

Amit Shah to tour Bihar's Seemanchal

After the JD(U)-BJP fallout, the Union Home Minister's visit will focus on looking at the challenges ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Shah will hold a rally in the Purnia district on September 23, followed by organisational meetings in Kishanganj on September 24.

"Apart from the public rally, we will have meetings with the organisation and also hold a core group meeting to further strategise our approach in the state," the state party president Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar is important for BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it is spread across seven districts that cover 24 Assembly seats. The belt is a Muslim-dominated area in Bihar where the JD(U)-RJD-Congress-powered Mahagathbandhan alliance has a significant presence. This makes it important for the BJP to get a hold of the area ahead of the upcoming General Elections.