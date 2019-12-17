Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters, Questions Silence On CAA & NRC

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the silence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the prospect of a nationwide National Register of Citizens. Writing on the microblogging website Twitter, Yadav stated, “His lips are sealed, ears are blocked, eyes are blindfolded, nowhere to be seen, he is missing.” Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly was reacting to posters being put up in Patna which claimed that Kumar was “missing”. This comes at a time when the Bihar CM has not revealed his stance on the passage of CAA.

Bihar: 'Missing' posters of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar put up across the city in Patna. pic.twitter.com/IZcMu230Km — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Rift within JDU over support to CAA

On the floor of the Parliament, Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) supported the CAA. However, dissent has been brewing within the party at this decision. Senior party leader Pavan Varma and JDU vice president Prashant Kishor called upon Kumar to reconsider the support to the CAA. Kishor contended that the legislation ran afoul of the party's constitution. Moreover, he fired a salvo at the party leadership, asking them to think about the people who voted for the JDU in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. The JDU had contested the Assembly polls in an alliance with the RJD.

Disappointed to see JDU supporting #CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion.



It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 9, 2019

While supporting #CAB, the JDU leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015.



We must not forget that but for the victory of 2015, the party and its managers wouldn’t have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 11, 2019

