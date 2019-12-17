The Debate
The Debate
Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters, Questions Silence On CAA & NRC

General News

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the silence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the CAA, 2019 and the prospect of a nationwide NRC

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday questioned the silence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the prospect of a nationwide National Register of Citizens. Writing on the microblogging website Twitter, Yadav stated, “His lips are sealed, ears are blocked, eyes are blindfolded, nowhere to be seen, he is missing.” Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly was reacting to posters being put up in Patna which claimed that Kumar was “missing”. This comes at a time when the Bihar CM has not revealed his stance on the passage of CAA.  

Read: Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters Come Up In Patna, Over CM's Silence On CAA & NRC

Read: SENSATIONAL: Nitish Kumar Turns Down Prashant Kishor's Resignation From JDU

Rift within JDU over support to CAA

On the floor of the Parliament, Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) supported the CAA. However, dissent has been brewing within the party at this decision. Senior party leader Pavan Varma and JDU vice president Prashant Kishor called upon Kumar to reconsider the support to the CAA. Kishor contended that the legislation ran afoul of the party's constitution. Moreover, he fired a salvo at the party leadership, asking them to think about the people who voted for the JDU in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. The JDU had contested the Assembly polls in an alliance with the RJD. 

Read: JDU Friction Still On; Pawan Verma Laments His CAB Warning To Nitish Kumar Going In Vain

Read: JDU Rift Over CAB Explodes: Prashant Kishor Reminds CM Nitish Kumar Of 'victory Of 2015'

Published:
COMMENT
