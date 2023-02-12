Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Caste Survey In Jharkhand Soon After Announcing RJD-JMM Alliance

Senior RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that he has urged the Jharkhand government to conduct a caste-based survey in the state, like it was being done in Bihar, as the exercise will help determine the "actual status of people".

Yadav, who is in Jharkhand since Saturday to strengthenRJD's base in the state, was addressing party workers at a Milan Samaroh programme in Ranchi.

"I met Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday and urged him to conduct a caste-based survey like in Bihar. The exercise will help determine actual status of people such as daily wagers, landless persons, sanitation workers and rickshaw pullers.

"Until there is some scientific data available, welfare schemes cannot be implemented properly. The Jharkhand CM gave us assurance that he will look into the matter," the RJD leader said.

Hitting out at the BJP, the senior RJD leader alleged that the saffron party "uses central agencies and money power" to topple governments formed by opposition parties.

"We saw what it (BJP) did in Maharashtra and what it attempted to do in Jharkhand,” Yadav said.

He said that Bihar has shown the way for other states to oust the BJP from power.

He claimed that Jharkhand was given nothing in the recently tabled Union Budget.

"The saffron party-run Centre has not allocated anything for Jharkhand because it did not get to form government in the state. It cannot tolerate a tribal chief minister ruling the state," the Bihar deputy CM stated.

Later speaking to media persons, Yadav said that efforts are being made to strengthen the RJD, a part of the JMM-led UPA coalition in the state, as that, in turn, will fortify the ruling alliance.

"Our main objective is to stop the BJP from gaining ground in the state," he added.

Rebuffing Yadav’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, meanwhile, said that the RJD, the Congress and the JMM have ganged up to keep the BJP away by unfair means.

"People will teach them a lesson in 2024 elections. The RJD will be wiped out of the state by voters, not just in Jharkhand but also in Bihar," he added.

