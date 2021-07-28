Tejashwi Yadav Slams Centre For Not Including Caste-specific Data In 2021 Census

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit out at the Central government for not conducting a caste-based census. The move comes days after Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai stated that the government has decided not to list caste-wise population in the census other than SCs and STs.

"A resolution that could deprive most of the population"

In a video clip shared by Yadav from his speech in the Bihar Assembly, the 31-year-old RJD leader cross-questioned the Centre's decision stating that such a resolution could deprive 70% of the population of the backward and most backward people of their rights.

हमने दो बार सर्वसम्मिति से बिहार विधानसभा से जातिगत जनगणना का प्रस्ताव पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को भेजा है लेकिन केंद्र सरकार जातीय गणना नहीं कराना चाहती?केंद्र सरकार देश के 70%पिछड़ों/अतिपिछड़ों को उनके अधिकारों से वंचित क्यों रखना चाहती है?क्या BJP इस 70%आबादी को हिंदू नहीं समझती? pic.twitter.com/Bw9CTIZheQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 28, 2021

Doesn't BJP consider 70% population as Hindu?: Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav maintained that the Bihar Assembly had passed a proposal demanding a caste-based census, twice, but the Centre refused to consider it.

"We have sent the proposal of caste census from Bihar Assembly twice unanimously and sent it to the central government but the Modi government refused to do so. Why does the central government want to deprive such a huge section of backward and most backward people of their rights? Is it that the BJP does not consider 70% of the population as Hindus?," asked Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet.

हमने दो बार सर्वसम्मिति से बिहार विधानसभा से जातिगत जनगणना का प्रस्ताव पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को भेजा है लेकिन केंद्र सरकार जातीय गणना नहीं कराना चाहती?केंद्र सरकार देश के 70%पिछड़ों/अतिपिछड़ों को उनके अधिकारों से वंचित क्यों रखना चाहती है?क्या BJP इस 70%आबादी को हिंदू नहीं समझती? pic.twitter.com/Bw9CTIZheQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the RJD leader in the Bihar assembly on Tuesday had pressed his demand on the same while urging the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government to lead a committee and meet PM Narendra Modi over the issue.

“What will be the dignity of this house if its proposal is not accepted? We want to suggest the formation of a committee of this assembly under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that should approach the Prime Minister urging him to conduct the desired caste census,” Yadav had said.

BJP ally, Nitish Kumar 'too' backs demand caste-based census

Notably, Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, an ally of the BJP had reiterated his similar demand for a caste-based census in the state, at least once, stating it will help in the development and welfare of people in the state.

"We had already kept our thoughts about the caste-based census in the House in February 2019 and 2020 and the proposal was sent to the Central Government. The caste-based census must be done at least once. The central government should reconsider the issue. The backward population can gain benefits from several schemes. If we know the exact number, we can work towards their betterment," Kumar had said.

हम लोगों का मानना है कि जाति आधारित जनगणना होनी चाहिए। बिहार विधान मंडल ने दिनांक-18.02.19 एवं पुनः बिहार विधान सभा ने दिनांक-27.02.20 को सर्वसम्मति से इस आशय का प्रस्ताव पारित किया था तथा इसेे केन्द्र सरकार को भेजा गया था। केन्द्र सरकार को इस मुद्दे पर पुनर्विचार करना चाहिए। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 24, 2021

Centre's decision to not include caste-wise data

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday had stated that the Centre would not be including caste-wise data on population other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national Census. The Ministry, responding in the Lok Sabha, said that the decision has been taken as a matter of policy. While the national census was to be held in 2020, it was postponed due to the onset of COVID.

Last year, Odisha joined Maharashtra and Bihar to become the third State to request to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Odisha government wrote to the Centre urging for holding enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) along with the general census in 2021. Justifying the request, the state had claimed that no formal census including caste details of the population has been undertaken since, 1931. The state government informed that the data regarding the SEBC and OBC population would help in taking up focussed planning for these communities.

The 2021 Census of India, also the 16th Indian Census, will be conducted in 2021. The last census, i.e. the 15th Indian Census was taken in 2011. For the 16th Indian census, initially, the government was considering enumeration based on a list of educationally or socially disadvantaged castes (known as Other Backward Class) reported by each state. However, in February 2020, the BJP government rejected the demand for OBC data as part of the 2021 census.

Image Credit: PTI