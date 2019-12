“Every democracy gives the right to voice dissent or disapproval,” Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar said regarding the Anti-CAA protests. He said that the curbing of free speech has a chilling effect on people and will not work for long. He also alleged that RSS workers are fueling the fire in the Anti-CAA protests by defaming the name of the opposition. “Bihar’s public will take up the task of teaching Nitish Kumar’s government a lesson,” he said.