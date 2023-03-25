Tejashwi Yadav To Appear For Interrogation At CBI Office In Land-for-jobs Scam

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav left for the CBI office in Delhi on Saturday, March 25 for questioning in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. He is expected to reach the CBI office in Delhi by 11 am. Tejashwi Yadav before leaving for the CBI office said, “I will cooperate in the probe. We will fight and win.”

Tejashwi Yadav’s lawyer informed the court that based on the CBI submissions in the case, the agency “at this point of time, there is no endeavour to arrest him.” He further said to the court that the CBI is calling Tejashwi Yadav when the Budget session is underway in the Bihar assembly. The CBI responded and said Yadav was in Delhi during the first summon however he still didn’t attend the questioning. Bihar DyCM contended that the notices served to him are a 'gross violation' of Section 160 of the CrPC. It can only be served to a person who resides within the jurisdiction of that police station or the nieghbouring police station.

It is important to note the Delhi HC rejected Yadav’s plea for the quashing of the CBI summons in the case on March 16. On the subsequent day on March 17, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations including Tejashwi's Delhi residence, in connection with the land-for-jobs case. According to the officials, the ED team left after 11 hours of questioning the Bihar DyCM at his residence.

Land-for-jobs scam

The central agency also raided the house of Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi. Moreover, RJD leader and Lalu's close aide Abu Dojana’s location in Bihar was also searched and raided among others.

The land-for-jobs scam case is related to appointments made in the railways allegedly in return for land parcels gifted or sold to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family. This was when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009 in the UPA regime. The scam reportedly saw several people gifting the land owned by them to the family members of Lalu Yadav or those connected with them and in return getting hired in various positions in the railway.