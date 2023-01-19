'Tejasvi Accidentally Opened IndiGo Plane Door,' Annamalai Breaks Silence On Co-passenger

In his first response, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, who was a co-passenger of Tejasvi Surya on the IndiGo flight, said that Bangalore South MP accidentally opened the emergency door of the aircraft.

"I was there with him in the small aeroplane. I was reading a book. You all know, how congested the small jet is. His hand might have touched the door. We were sitting near the emergency exit," Annamalai said.

He added, "Promptly the issue was brought up. DGCA also thought it was a non-matter. If somebody has opened a door purposely, there is an entire procedure. Even IndiGo knows this was accidental. I was sitting next to Surya. I am not a technical expert, technicians can check."

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said a passenger travelling on December 10 flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.

"The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," it had said.

Tejasvi Surya himself reported, apologised for IndiGo incident: Civil aviation minister

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Surya himself reported the incident and apologised for it.

"When the incident happened, Tejasvi Surya ji himself reported that incident, based on which the full protocol was followed as DGCA itself has investigated and enunciated. The full protocol was followed and pressurisation was checked, all the other checks were in place and only then (did) the aircraft take off. I think he himself apologised," the minister said.

"The person concerned, Tejasvi Surya himself reported to the crew and the pilot following which all the protocols were followed and only then was the aircraft allowed to take off," Scindia added.