Tejasvi Surya Briefs On BJYM's Telemedicine Hotline; Speaks On Karnataka's COVID Situation

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya elaborated on a telemedicine helpline number launched by BJP Yuva Morcha on Wednesday and said that initiative aimed at helping patients under home isolation and those who are suffering from mild COVID symptoms. The multilingual doctor helpline platform, which was inaugurated by BJP party president JP Nadda is currently operational in Kannada, Hindi and English and is aimed at providing tele-consultations to patients who were under isolation or quarantine and were not exhibiting serious symptoms of COVID. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, the BJP Yuva Morcha president detailed on the facilities available via the helpline and explained how BJP karyakartas would be assisting patients acquiring consultation through the helpline.

BJP Yuva Morcha launches doctor helpline platform

Speaking to Republic TV's executive editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, South Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya informed that over 350 doctors had signed up for the BJYM's telemedicine helpline and said that they would be assisting patients who were calling for aid. The BJP leader noted that experienced doctors from across the country had expressed interest to join the platform and urged other doctors to also sign up for the service. Tejasvi Surya maintained that the service was for those who were under home isolation and that it wasn't a helpline for people to seek leads for medical oxygen, hospital beds or drugs such as Remdesivir.

Detailing on how the helpline functions, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya explained that the patients would receive tele-consultation from doctors via the helpline following which they will receive the number of a local BJP karyakarta via SMS according to their respective districts. The BJP karyakartas would then assist the patients by providing them with the medicines prescribed as per the doctor's consultation and would assist the patients under home isolation. The helpline number launched by BJP Yuva Morcha is 080-68173286. the helpline would become operational in other Indian languages in the coming days, the MP added.

Tejasvi Surya speaks in Kannada about BJYM's telemedicine platform for COVID patients

"Today BJP Yuva Morcha has launched BJYM doctor helpline platform. If you are a COVID patient with mild symptoms, you do not need to worry. You can call us on this helpline. Experienced doctors are available for consultation. Whichever place you are located in, the local BJP karyakartas number will reach you via message. The karyakartas will provide you with all facilities", MP Tejasvi Surya said in Kannada, making an appeal to the patients to use this helpline number.

#StayStrongKarnataka | WATCH: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's message in Kannada on the telemedicine platform being piloted by BJYM for COVID-19 patients in home-isolation; 080-68173286 is the number to call https://t.co/AGJQcgk6pz pic.twitter.com/1mucTGs1zX — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2021

Karnataka's COVID-19 situation

The South Bengaluru MP addressed the COVID situation in Karnataka and said that efforts were being made to ramp up healthcare facilities in the state to tackle the second wave of the pandemic effectively. Tejasvi Surya admitted that the sudden spike in cases had put massive pressure on the health infrastructure in the state and categorically stated that only those patients in dire need of oxygen beds would be provided hospital beds while the others will be treated at COVID centres or will be isolated at their homes. Bengaluru accounted 50% of the total COVID cases that were reported in Karnataka over the last 24 hours, recording over 17,000 cases and 97 deaths.

#StayStrongIndia | Last year Karnataka had 1.8k Oxygenated beds, this year the state has 19k Oxygenated beds; The second COVID wave has created immense pressures on healthcare infra; We must ensure only those who need will get: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya https://t.co/AGJQcgk6pz pic.twitter.com/IaXMzCQfl7 — Republic (@republic) April 28, 2021

The capital of the southern state has been witnessing a consistent rise in the number of COVID cases reported on a daily basis and has 2,06,223 active cases as on Wednesday morning. As per sources, reports suggested that Bengaluru could witness a steeper spike in the number of cases reported on Wednesday even as the city has already reported 6,87,751 infections and 6,002 deaths so far from the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. To put things into perspective, Delhi reported 24,149 cases in the same period, indicating the severity of the spike. Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 14 lakh mark while the active cases in the state crossed the three lakh figure with 31,830 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday, the Health Department said.