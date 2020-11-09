Tejasvi Surya Calls Arnab's Arrest 'despicable,' Slams MVA Govt For 'political Vendetta'

BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya on Monday reacted to the shocking arrest and detention of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami calling it 'extremely unfortunate'. Slamming the MVA Government led by the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, Surya remarked that the opening of a case for 'political vendetta' was 'despicable' adding that he was reminded of the 'dark days of emergency.'

"It is extremely unfortunate that a senior journalist has been illtreated and detained and physically assaulted by the Maharashtra police. The acts are despicable and the Yuva Morcha has called for a protest not only in Maharastra but also in different parts of the country against this fascism," said Tejasvi Surya.

"It is unfortunate that a case has been reopened with a political vendetta. Reminds me of dark days of emergency but cannot expect anything from Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. All constitutional institutions are taking cognizance of the matter and courts of law must do justice," added Surya.

Read: Arnab Goswami Continues To Be In Jail, Bombay High Court Rejects Interim Bail

Read: Tsunami Of Global Support For Arnab Goswami; 'Release Arnab' Protests & Chants Resound

Sessions Court to hear bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over Arnab's security and health. He also asked Deshmukh to allow Arnab's family to meet him in jail.

Read: Sr Adv Gaurav Bhatia Writes To CJI; Seeks Suo-moto SC Cognisance Of Arnab Goswami's Case

Read: Maharashtra Governor Speaks To State Home Min On Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Read Statement