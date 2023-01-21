Tejasvi Surya Confronted On IndiGo Flight Scare; Says 'incident Used As Political Hit-job'

Republic on Saturday confronted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya on the IndiGo flight incident wherein the latter opened the emergency door of the Tiruchirapalli-bound flight in December last year.

When Republic confronted BJP MP Tejasvi Surya about the IndiGo flight incident, the saffron party leader said that Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, DGCA and BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai (Surya's co-passenger in the IndiGo flight) had issued statements on the incident and that there is no need for him to "be speaking again" on the issue.

"Regarding the issue, the airline has already commented. The DGCA has commented. The honourable Minister for Civil Aviation himself has clarified and my co-passenger who is the eyewitness to what happened, K Annamalai ji, has spoken and clarified the factual matrix. A couple of other passengers who are also eyewitnesses to the incident have spoken to some media houses and narrated the chain of events. Therefore there is no need for me to be speaking again on the issue that the opponents are trying to use as a political hit-job," Tejasvi Surya said. When asked further questions on the incident, the BJP MP evaded them and walked away.

IndiGo flight emergency door row

The incident took place on an IndiGo flight on December 10 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli, when the emergency door of the flight was opened by Surya. Speaking about the incident, the airline said that a passenger travelling on December 10 flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.

"The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," it had said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Surya himself reported the incident and apologised for it. "When the incident happened, Tejasvi Surya ji himself reported that incident, based on which the full protocol was followed as DGCA itself has investigated and enunciated. The full protocol was followed and pressurisation was checked, all the other checks were in place and only then (did) the aircraft take off. I think he himself apologised," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, K Annamalai, Surya's co-passenger on the said flight also issued a statement saying, "I was there with him in the small aeroplane. I was reading a book. You all know, how congested the small jet is. His hand might have touched the door. We were sitting near the emergency exit. Promptly, the issue was brought up. DGCA also thought it was a non-matter. If somebody has opened a door purposely, there is an entire procedure. Even IndiGo knows this was accidental. I was sitting next to Surya. I am not a technical expert, technicians can check."

Notably, the Opposition has launched fresh salvos at the BJP over the IndiGO flight emergency door row and said that Tejashvi Surya had put people at risk and inconvenience. The Opposition has also raised questions about why the BJP leader's name was not revealed in the incident for a month.