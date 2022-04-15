Telangana: 15 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,91,595 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with nine.

A bulletin said 30 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,264.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,952 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 220, the bulletin added. PTI SJR NVG NVG

