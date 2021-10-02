Telangana: 220 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Telangana on Friday logged 220 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,66,183, while the death toll rose to 3,919 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 67, followed by Warangal Urban (18) and Ranga Reddy (15) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 244 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,57,665.

Active cases stood at 4,599, the bulletin said.

It said 46,193 samples were tested on Friday and the total number tested till date was 2,64,25,728.

The samples tested per million population were 7,09,987.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.72 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.83 per cent at the national level. PTI SJR BN BN

