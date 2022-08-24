Telangana: 338 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,32, 933 so far.

Hyderabad district saw the most number of cases at 135.

A Health Department bulletin said 507 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,26,269 till date.

The recovery rate rose to 99.20 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infection occurred and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 24,113 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 2,553.

