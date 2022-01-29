Telangana: 3,877 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Telangana on Friday reported 3,877 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,54,976, while the death toll rose to 4,083 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,189, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (348) and Ranga Reddy (241) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 2,981 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,10,479.

Active cases stood at 40,414, the bulletin said.

It said 1,01,812 samples were examined today and the total number tested till date was 3,18,77,830.

The samples tested per million population were 8,56,470.

