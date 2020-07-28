Telangana: '90% Of Secretariat Demolition Completed'; Govt Allows Media Into Premises

The Telangana government said on Monday that the demolition of the state secretariat is 90% complete and nearly 4,500 truckloads of debris is expected to be generated out of it. The old secretariat is being demolished to make way for a new building complex.

"90 per cent of the demolition works are over. It is estimated that there would be 4500 truck-loads of debris. So far 2000 truckloads of debris were removed. Other works are going on," the Telangana CMO said in a statement.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government began demolishing the secretariat building complex on the night of July 6, days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a set of PILs, challenging the decision to construct a new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one.

READ | Telangana CM Regrets Damage To Temple, Mosque At Secretariat Premises

Media allowed into premises

To avoid any untoward accident while demolishing the high-rise buildings, the state government did not allow anyone into the premises. Following certain observations of the High Court, the government on Monday allowed the print and electronic media personnel, accompanied by senior officials, including police, to record the proceedings.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth said that media persons will be allowed to cover the demolition by taking all safety precautions. They were taken in minibuses and open-top vehicles. According to visuals, social distancing norms went for a toss while taking the journalists for the guided tour in the vehicles.

The official information on the demolition of the Secretariat came after some writ petitions were filed in the High Court, challenging the restrictions on the media by the State Government at the Secretariat demolition site. Meanwhile, the Telangana Advocate General on Monday informed the High Court that media was being taken to the demolition site with police escort. The court adjourned the matter sine die.

READ | Nine Deaths, 1,610 New COVID-19 Cases In Telangana

Opposition criticises move

Opposition including BJP and Congress has hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over handling of coronavirus in the state, saying that he is now busy in the construction of a new secretariat.

"KCR has left coronavirus to people and is now busy in demolition and construction of new secretariat. We strongly condemn it and this unilateral and undemocratic decision of this government which will be taught a lesson by the people of Telangana," BJP leader K Laxman told ANI. "The government instead of taking precautions to prevent this pandemic in Hyderabad, the government is busy on demolishing the structures of the secretariat," he added.

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar also criticised the chief minister over the demolition of secretariat buildings. He advised the government to put state machinery to combating COVID-19 rather than focussing on secretariat building.

READ | Demolition Work Of Historic Secretariat Building In Telangana Begins

READ | Opposition Targets KCR Over Secretariat Building Demolition As COVID-19 Cases Surge

(With inputs from agency)